REPO (REPO) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $2,343.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.