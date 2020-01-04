Request Hits One Day Volume of $106,517.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, WazirX, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Request has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $106,517.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitbns, CoinPlace, Mercatox, KuCoin, Coineal, Gate.io, Binance, COSS, WazirX, IDEX, Huobi Global, DDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

