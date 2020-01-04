Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $94,875.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Request has a market cap of $9.05 million and $94,875.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, COSS and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, COSS, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, IDEX, WazirX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Binance, KuCoin, CoinExchange, Coineal, DDEX, Koinex, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and CoinPlace. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

