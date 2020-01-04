Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $818,891.00 worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

