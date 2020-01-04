Revain Market Cap Achieves $19.15 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $838,507.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitFlip, C-CEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, BitForex, Mercatox, BitFlip, C-CEX and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

