Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Pharmacyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Pharmacyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$123.58 million ($1.27) -20.11 Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.07 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Pharmacyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -40.29% -37.56% Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -80.57% -71.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Pharmacyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.73, suggesting a potential upside of 24.23%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Pharmacyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

