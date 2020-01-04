Reviewing Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) and Soleno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNO)

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zynex and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.71%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 266.30%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Zynex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -126.05% -72.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Soleno Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $23.43 million 11.67 $7.36 million $0.22 37.95 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.34 million ($0.65) -4.20

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats Soleno Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

