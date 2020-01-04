RIF Token (RIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.83 Million

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, RIF Token has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. RIF Token has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RIF Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bitfinex and Cashierest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RIF Token Token Profile

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,806,681 tokens. The official website for RIF Token is www.rifos.org. RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RIF Token Token Trading

RIF Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RIF Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RIF Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

