Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,845. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 58,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 550,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

