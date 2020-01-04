Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $23.28 million and $1.44 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, C2CX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012575 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001203 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, C2CX, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

