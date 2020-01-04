Rise Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $219,386.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rise has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000895 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,506,623 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

