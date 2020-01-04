Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 847,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 334,345 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,999,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

