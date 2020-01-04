Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $0.40

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $478.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.