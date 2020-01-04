Rotharium Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00011319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $96,741.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rotharium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

