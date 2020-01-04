Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.42. 543,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.