Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.74.

NVIDIA stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $241.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

