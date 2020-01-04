Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after buying an additional 603,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after buying an additional 505,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. 1,229,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,531. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

