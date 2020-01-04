Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RDSA traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,298.50 ($30.24). 4,984,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,233.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,358.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.37.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oddo Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.