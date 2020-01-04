Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDSB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,306.50 ($30.34). The company had a trading volume of 4,302,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,223.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,354.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

