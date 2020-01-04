Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.18. 24,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,150. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.