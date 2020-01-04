Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $122.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.07. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.