RPICoin (RPI) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 51.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $19,435.00 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 914,522,740 coins and its circulating supply is 874,510,805 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.