RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $353,418.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6,425.77 or 0.86535527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $353,418.00 and approximately $177,312.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

