Rublix (RBLX) Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $23,378.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rublix has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rublix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,781,284 tokens. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rublix Token Trading

Rublix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rublix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.