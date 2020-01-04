Ruff Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $671,313.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

