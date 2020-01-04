Rupaya Market Capitalization Tops $13,422.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. In the last week, Rupaya has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a total market cap of $13,422.00 and $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,025.22 or 2.31723220 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 217.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,131,147 coins and its circulating supply is 60,945,183 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

