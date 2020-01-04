Rupaya Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Rupaya has a market cap of $13,578.00 and $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,372.44 or 2.59970951 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,134,682 coins and its circulating supply is 60,948,718 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

