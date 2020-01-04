Rupee (RUP) Price Up 52.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a market capitalization of $103,503.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,228,200 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.