Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,244. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Sabre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 389,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Sabre by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sabre by 5.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 1,215,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,549. Sabre has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

