Safe (SAFE) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00006598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. During the last week, Safe has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $106,143.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00058560 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00593042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00236204 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.