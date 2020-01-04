SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $816,069.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $816,069.00 and $75.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058004 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00630416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00235859 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00083535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001758 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

