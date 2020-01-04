SafeInsure Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $260,772.00 and $248,204.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00476246 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001349 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,170,377 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

