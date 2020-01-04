Safex Token (SFT) Market Capitalization Hits $4.95 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001235 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00069122 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,641,289,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange.

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

