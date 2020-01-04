Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.33 ($0.91).

SAGA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.61) target price (up previously from GBX 39 ($0.51)) on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Saga alerts:

Shares of SAGA traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 51.70 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 1,886,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a market cap of $580.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Saga has a 52 week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.