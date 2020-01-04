Sai Hits Market Capitalization of $103.13 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

