SALT Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $114,439.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Kyber Network and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Liqui, Huobi, ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

