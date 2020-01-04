SaluS Price Hits $4.41 on Major Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $9,749.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SaluS has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00059696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.96 or 0.99586796 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

