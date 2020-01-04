Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

SSNLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSNLF remained flat at $$2,210.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $2,450.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,863.47.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.