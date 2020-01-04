Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to post $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Stephens cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Santander cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SC stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

