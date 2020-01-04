Sapien 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Sapien token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $276,305.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapien has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien Token Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

