savedroid Reaches Market Cap of $359,376.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. savedroid has a total market cap of $359,376.00 and $25.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About savedroid

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

