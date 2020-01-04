Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $334,136.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $334,136.00 and $1,331.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala's official website is scalaproject.io.

Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

