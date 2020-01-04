Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €56.98 ($66.26).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €59.85 ($69.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Scout24 has a one year low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a one year high of €59.85 ($69.59). The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.43.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

