SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 46.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 80.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $15,133.00 and $748.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

