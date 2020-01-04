Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. In the last week, Scry.info has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $296,120.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.