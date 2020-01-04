Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,533 shares of company stock valued at $28,873,587. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,200 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after buying an additional 717,007 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 568,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after buying an additional 401,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

