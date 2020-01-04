Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

