SelfSell Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $56,275.00 and approximately $9,304.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

