Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $882,182.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $882,182.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,652,779 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

