Sense (SENSE) Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Sense has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $4,054.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sense has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sense token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sense alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sense

Sense was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 1,455,335,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,816,362 tokens. Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sense

Sense can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sense and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.